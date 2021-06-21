Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €85.00 ($100.00) target price from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KGX. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kion Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €84.17 ($99.02).

Shares of KGX stock opened at €87.04 ($102.40) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €85.89. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

