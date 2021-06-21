Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,730,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,216 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 1.02% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $92,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KL. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 234.7% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KL traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.24. 69,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,789. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.87%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KL. TD Securities upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.56.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

