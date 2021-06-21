Kleros Reaches Market Cap of $61.56 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Kleros has a market capitalization of $61.56 million and $2.97 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000318 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007289 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00011250 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.97 or 0.00359797 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 610,797,417 coins. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

