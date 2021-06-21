Klimatas Price Tops $0.0059 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a market cap of $4,278.40 and approximately $116.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Klimatas has traded 42% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000192 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

