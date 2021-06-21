Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Now Covered by Stifel Europe

Equities researchers at Stifel Europe initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KNX. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Knight Equity upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

KNX stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,786. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $50.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.77.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at $503,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,889. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

