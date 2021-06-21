KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Shares Gap Down to $33.66

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.66, but opened at $32.33. KnowBe4 shares last traded at $33.47, with a volume of 4,317 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNBE. Truist began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.62.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 million. On average, analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other KnowBe4 news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf purchased 1,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

About KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

