Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on ADRNY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of ADRNY opened at $29.11 on Monday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.55.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 17.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

