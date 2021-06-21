Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Down to $11.64

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.64, but opened at $11.13. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 1,848 shares traded.

KEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Nomura lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 9.0% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,641,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 135,538 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,439,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,666,000 after purchasing an additional 73,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 249.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,518,000 after purchasing an additional 939,997 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 962,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 141,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.