Korea Investment CORP Buys Shares of 74,700 Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,155,000. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.05% of Raymond James at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,877,000 after purchasing an additional 591,090 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 29.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 67,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after buying an additional 15,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,445,000 after buying an additional 100,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $1,153,094.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,878. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $124.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.26. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $64.98 and a 1 year high of $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

