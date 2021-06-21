Korea Investment CORP Has $10.18 Million Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 35,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $10,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OXY opened at $27.99 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $32.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “average” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Sunday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

