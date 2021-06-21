Korea Investment CORP Has $8.45 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 32,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $8,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in PPG Industries by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in PPG Industries by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,088,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PPG stock opened at $168.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.43. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.14 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PPG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.29.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

