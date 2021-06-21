Korea Investment CORP Has $9.10 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 32,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $9,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

WST opened at $352.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.76 and a 52 week high of $354.06. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

