Korea Investment CORP Has $9.95 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $9,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $100.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.74. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $60.04 and a 12 month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.57%.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.21.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

