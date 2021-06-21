Korea Investment CORP Makes New $8.78 Million Investment in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,776,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RACE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,208,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 188,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $200.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $166.33 and a 12 month high of $233.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. Ferrari’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $1.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RACE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $231.00 price objective (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.13.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

