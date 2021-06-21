Korea Investment CORP Makes New $8.78 Million Investment in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,776,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RACE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,208,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 188,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $200.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $166.33 and a 12 month high of $233.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $1.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on RACE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $231.00 price objective (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.13.
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
