Korea Investment CORP Reduces Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 487,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.05% of KeyCorp worth $9,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in KeyCorp by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.57.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $19.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.73%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.