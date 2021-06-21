Korea Investment CORP Reduces Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $9,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after buying an additional 45,079 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 541,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after buying an additional 55,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,164,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,909,000 after buying an additional 86,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $45.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.57. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

CARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.87.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

