Korea Investment CORP Sells 190,855 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 88.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190,855 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ROP opened at $449.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $441.96. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $466.62.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,288 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.67.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

