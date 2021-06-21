Korea Investment CORP Sells 19,500 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $29,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in ONEOK by 253.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of OKE stock opened at $53.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.13. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $57.22.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.76.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.