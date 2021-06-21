Korea Investment CORP Sells 19,500 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $29,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in ONEOK by 253.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $53.02 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $57.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.76.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

