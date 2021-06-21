Korea Investment CORP Sells 2,000 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $9,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $82.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.26. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on AEP shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.75.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,293 shares of company stock worth $3,592,418 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

