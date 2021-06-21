Korea Investment CORP Sells 295,300 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 295,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $8,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 58,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RF opened at $19.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.96. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

In other Regions Financial news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on RF. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

