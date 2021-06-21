Korea Investment CORP Sells 32,100 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 32,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $9,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 115,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,645,000 after buying an additional 17,706 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 923,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $260,233,000 after purchasing an additional 72,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,058,000 after purchasing an additional 41,626 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $602,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of WST opened at $352.29 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.76 and a 52 week high of $354.06. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $330.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.77 million. Analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

