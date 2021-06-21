Korea Investment CORP Sells 7,100 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $9,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 36.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,458,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $44,574.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,158.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,931 shares of company stock valued at $20,699,263. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE opened at $162.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.75 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.07.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.83) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.83.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

