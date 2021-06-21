Korea Investment CORP Takes $8.78 Million Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,776,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RACE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,208,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 188,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,312,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RACE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target (down from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.13.

NYSE RACE opened at $200.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.16. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $166.33 and a 12-month high of $233.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. Ferrari’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $1.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

