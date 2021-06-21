Krios 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $137.00 (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One Krios coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Krios has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $137.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Krios has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00008307 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $542.40 or 0.01645765 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014904 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GIG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Krios is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

