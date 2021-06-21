K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €12.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been given a €12.00 ($14.12) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €9.60 ($11.29) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.30 ($9.76) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. K+S Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €9.68 ($11.39).

Shares of ETR SDF opened at €11.13 ($13.09) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is €10.12. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 1-year high of €12.60 ($14.82). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.39.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

