KT (NYSE:KT) Shares Gap Down to $14.33

KT Co. (NYSE:KT) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.33, but opened at $13.99. KT shares last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 5,512 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87.
About KT (NYSE:KT)
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
