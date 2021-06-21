KT (NYSE:KT) Shares Gap Down to $14.33

KT Co. (NYSE:KT) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.33, but opened at $13.99. KT shares last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 5,512 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KT. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of KT by 4.2% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of KT by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of KT by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of KT in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of KT by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KT (NYSE:KT)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

