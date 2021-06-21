Kuai Token (KT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $22.00 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last week, Kuai Token has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kuai Token has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $22.00 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuai Token coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kuai Token Coin Profile

Kuai Token is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,391,099 coins. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Kuai Token Coin Trading

