KuCoin Shares (KCS) Price Tops $1.17 on Major Exchanges

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 21st. KuCoin Shares has a market capitalization of $93.73 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One KuCoin Shares coin can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00055299 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00021492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $215.45 or 0.00654916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00078917 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00039350 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KCS is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

