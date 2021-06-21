Kurt L. Darrow Sells 2,753 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Stock

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $99,163.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 423,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,248,742.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LZB traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.93. 539,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,011. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $46.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.11.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $519.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.53 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 4.50%. La-Z-Boy’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 232.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1,131.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 110.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. La-Z-Boy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

