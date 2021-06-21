Kwikswap Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $49,884.00 (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded down 26.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded down 38.8% against the dollar. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kwikswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $771,818.94 and approximately $49,884.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kwikswap Protocol alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007899 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Profile

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,377,515 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kwikswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kwikswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kwikswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.