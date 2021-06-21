La-Z-Boy Incorporated Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for La-Z-Boy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas forecasts that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for La-Z-Boy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $519.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. La-Z-Boy’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

LZB opened at $36.79 on Monday. La-Z-Boy has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.59.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LZB. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter worth $502,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 296,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,599,000 after acquiring an additional 156,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.