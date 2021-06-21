L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.1% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 6.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in L’Air Liquide by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AIQUY stock opened at $34.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $81.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. L’Air Liquide has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $35.68.

About L’Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.