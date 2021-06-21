Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 65.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $675.95.

Shares of LRCX opened at $615.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $87.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $627.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $292.28 and a 52 week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

