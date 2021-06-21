Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Panmure Gordon raised Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lancashire from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Lancashire in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Lancashire alerts:

OTCMKTS:LCSHF opened at $8.80 on Monday. Lancashire has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.