Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.70

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

