Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Largo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LGORF) traded up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.85 and last traded at $15.80. 116,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 99,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64.

Largo Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGORF)

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

