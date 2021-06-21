LATOKEN (LA) Price Tops $0.0862 on Major Exchanges

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 21st. LATOKEN has a market capitalization of $32.75 million and approximately $45,010.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LATOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0862 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded down 24.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00056924 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00022548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.46 or 0.00686570 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00041815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00080467 BTC.

LATOKEN Coin Profile

LA is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 coins. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LATOKEN is developing a one-stop multi-asset trading platform, which already allows trading of major crypto pairs and perspective ICO tokens. LATOKEN have also tested trades of asset tokens linked to prices of hard assets, like shares of blue chips (e.g. Apple, Amazon, Tesla) and commodities (oil, gold, silver). LATOKEN team is now working on acquiring all necessary licenses for launching a full-scale trading of asset tokens. “

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

