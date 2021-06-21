LCNB Corp. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NASDAQ:LCNB)

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LCNB in a research report issued on Friday, June 18th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for LCNB’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCNB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

LCNB stock opened at $16.25 on Monday. LCNB has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $19.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 25.97%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCNB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LCNB by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 819,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,341,000 after acquiring an additional 71,937 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 62.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 139,858 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LCNB by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after buying an additional 33,634 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of LCNB by 5.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 284,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCNB by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004 shares in the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is 49.03%.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

