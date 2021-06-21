Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $49,574.04 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $49,574.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,482,817 shares in the company, valued at $48,116,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,040 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $170,404.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $387,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 61,326 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.54.

On Saturday, May 29th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,495 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $47,280.25.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 24,447 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $464,004.06.

On Monday, May 24th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,694 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $260,186.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,078 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $40,126.18.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,747 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $53,017.10.

On Monday, May 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 500 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $9,800.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,696 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $284,955.44.

Shares of Legacy Housing stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,384. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.67.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.25 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 14.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEGH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Legacy Housing during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter worth about $1,041,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Legacy Housing by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 36,692 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Legacy Housing by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 11,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Legacy Housing by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 414,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after buying an additional 25,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.