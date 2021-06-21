Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,686 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.13% of Leggett & Platt worth $7,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 4.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.4% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 64,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

LEG stock opened at $48.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $32.24 and a one year high of $59.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.90.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

In other news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $282,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,710.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

