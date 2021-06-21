Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Hits New 12-Month High at $107.95

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $107.95 and last traded at $107.95, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.95.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LGRVF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. Legrand had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.91%.

Legrand Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

