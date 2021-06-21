Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Trading Down 5.1%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) shares traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $98.30 and last traded at $98.49. 13,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,117,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.57.

The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.65.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 147.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 million. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total transaction of $494,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,484.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $3,265,920 in the last three months. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,772,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at $816,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at $768,000. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

