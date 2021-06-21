Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will report sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Lennox International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the lowest is $1.05 billion. Lennox International reported sales of $941.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year sales of $4.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.50.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $321.06 on Monday. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $218.38 and a 12 month high of $356.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.41. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 408 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.96, for a total transaction of $130,951.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,053.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total transaction of $2,395,763.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,168,952.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,690 shares of company stock valued at $9,633,170 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LII. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Lennox International by 198.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lennox International by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Lennox International by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lennox International by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Lennox International by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

