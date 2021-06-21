Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will report sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Lennox International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the lowest is $1.05 billion. Lennox International reported sales of $941.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year sales of $4.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.50.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $321.06 on Monday. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $218.38 and a 12 month high of $356.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.41. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 408 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.96, for a total transaction of $130,951.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,053.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total transaction of $2,395,763.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,168,952.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,690 shares of company stock valued at $9,633,170 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LII. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Lennox International by 198.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lennox International by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Lennox International by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lennox International by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Lennox International by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennox International (LII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.