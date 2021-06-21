Lepricon (L3P) Price Down 21.3% This Week

Lepricon (CURRENCY:L3P) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last week, Lepricon has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One Lepricon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Lepricon has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $92,060.00 worth of Lepricon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00055682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00020689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $216.76 or 0.00664154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00078935 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00038457 BTC.

Lepricon Coin Profile

L3P is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Lepricon’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 147,066,490 coins. Lepricon’s official Twitter account is @lepriconio

According to CryptoCompare, “Lepricon is a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) – an organization represented by rules enshrined in computer code that is transparent and controlled by the network participants and not by a central authority. Lepricon seeks to unlock and realise the potential of gaming and NFTs in blockchain by providing a platform for gamified DeFi dApps with a core focus on user experience. “

