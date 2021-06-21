LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) to post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LexinFintech.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 37.40%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.30 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

LX stock opened at $12.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. LexinFintech has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oceanlink Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. now owns 15,513,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,634 shares during the period. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,276,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,090,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,353 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 90,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LexinFintech (LX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.