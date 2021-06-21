LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,035 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of LHC Group worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHCG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in LHC Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 456 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.11.

In related news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHCG opened at $197.13 on Monday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.50 and a 1 year high of $236.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.59.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

