Lido Advisors LLC Buys 1,314 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $7,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $110.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.30. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.22.

