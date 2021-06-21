Lido Advisors LLC Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth $5,671,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,408,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,321,000 after buying an additional 117,597 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $128.85 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.17.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

