Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,295 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.15% of Life Storage worth $10,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSI. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $105.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $108.18.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.56%.

In related news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $57,509.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on LSI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Life Storage from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

